March 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Thursday Giant Slalom Points 1. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 372 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 318 3. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 254 4. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 252 5. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 240 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 228 7. Anemone Marmottan (France) 225 8. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 219 9. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 184 10. Federica Brignone (Italy) 161 11. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 140 12. Tessa Worley (France) 139 13. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 125 14. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 121 15. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 104 16. Nina Loseth (Norway) 101 17. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 99 18. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 91 19. Denise Karbon (Italy) 68 20. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 66 20=. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 66 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1118 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1051 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 859 5. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 856 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 666 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 551 8. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 491 9. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 473 10. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 450 11. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 433 12. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 403 13. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 14. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 379 15. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 355 16. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 350 17. Marlies Schild (Austria) 325 18. Nina Loseth (Norway) 282 19. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 268 20. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 250