March 15 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Wednesday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 597 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 460 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 360 4. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 280 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 256 6. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 244 7. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 221 8. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 208 9. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 204 10. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 196 11. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 175 12. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 157 13. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 153 14. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 139 15. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 138 16. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 126 17. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 125 18. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 119 19. Tamara Tippler (Austria) 118 20. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 108 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1523 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1245 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 1117 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 5. Tessa Worley (France) 796 6. Federica Brignone (Italy) 735 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 731 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 652 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 569 10. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 515 11. Nina Loseth (Norway) 499 12. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 453 13. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 412 13=. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 412 15. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 411 16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 408 17. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 400 18. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 398 19. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 383 20. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 379