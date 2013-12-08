Dec 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 200 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 140 3. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 82 4. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 80 5. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 64 6. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 58 7. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 56 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 50 9. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 49 10. Leanne Smith (U.S.) 48 11. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 45 12. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 44 12=. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 44 14. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 38 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 36 15=. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 36 15=. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 36 18. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 30 19. Stefanie Koehle (Austria) 28 19=. Regina Sterz (Austria) 28 Overall Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 446 2. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 405 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 345 3=. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 345 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 230 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 220 7. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 165 8. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 164 9. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 159 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 154 11. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 150 12. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 131 13. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 117 14. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 112 14=. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 112 16. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 109 17. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 102 18. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 97 19. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 92 20. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 80