March 16 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Thursday Super G Points 1. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 435 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 430 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 300 4. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 271 5. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 255 6. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 240 6=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 240 8. Federica Brignone (Italy) 222 9. Tessa Worley (France) 167 10. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 156 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 153 12. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 131 13. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 124 14. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 123 15. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 121 16. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 116 17. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 113 18. Ricarda Haaser (Austria) 95 19. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 92 20. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 88 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1523 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1325 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 1117 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 831 6. Tessa Worley (France) 825 7. Federica Brignone (Italy) 795 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 652 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 601 10. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 515 11. Nina Loseth (Norway) 499 12. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 453 13. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 448 14. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 434 15. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 426 16. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 412 17. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 411 18. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 408 19. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 399 20. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 383