Dec 17 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 300 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 162 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 130 4. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 118 5. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 108 6. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 107 7. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 94 8. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 91 9. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 80 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 79 11. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 76 12. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 74 12=. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 74 14. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 65 15. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 63 16. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 61 17. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 54 18. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 50 19. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 42 20. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 36 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 498 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 467 3. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 445 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 393 5. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 289 6. Tessa Worley (France) 258 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 247 8. Nina Loseth (Norway) 210 8=. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 210 10. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 202 11. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 197 12. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 193 13. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 156 14. Marta Bassino (Italy) 155 15. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 142 16. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 137 16=. Federica Brignone (Italy) 137 18. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 131 19. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 128 20. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 121