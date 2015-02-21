Feb 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 342 2. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 296 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 271 4. Sara Hector (Sweden) 243 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 210 6. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 195 7. Federica Brignone (Italy) 192 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 182 9. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 124 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 121 11. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 120 12. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 96 13. Marie-Pier Prefontaine (Canada) 83 13=. Nina Loseth (Norway) 83 15. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 82 16. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 81 17. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 77 18. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 69 18=. Tessa Worley (France) 69 20. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 58 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 985 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 901 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 650 4. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 646 5. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 533 6. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 490 7. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 477 8. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 462 9. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 454 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 405 11. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 360 12. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 354 13. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 302 14. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 296 15. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 294 16. Sara Hector (Sweden) 284 17. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 280 18. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 261 19. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 240 20. Nina Loseth (Norway) 238