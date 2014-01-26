Jan 26 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 348 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 310 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 277 4. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 240 5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 216 6. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 213 7. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 147 8. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 123 9. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 112 10. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 106 11. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 97 12. Regina Sterz (Austria) 84 13. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 80 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 78 15. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 74 16. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 72 17. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 66 18. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 64 19. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 62 20. Tessa Worley (France) 55 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1071 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 871 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 796 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 754 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 614 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 489 8. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 453 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 443 10. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 11. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 393 12. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 373 13. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 363 14. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 331 15. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 319 16. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 272 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 247 18. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 246 19. Marlies Schild (Austria) 245 20. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 227