March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Slalom Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 538 2. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 408 3. Marlies Schild (Austria) 325 4. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 276 5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 234 6. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 220 7. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 206 8. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 195 9. Nina Loseth (Norway) 181 10. Nastasia Noens (France) 167 11. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 164 12. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 148 13. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 141 14. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 135 15. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 134 16. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 126 17. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 108 18. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 101 19. Christina Geiger (Germany) 98 20. Barbara Wirth (Germany) 96 20=. Emelie Wikstroem (Sweden) 96 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1180 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1151 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 888 5. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 856 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 773 7. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 575 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 560 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 515 10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 479 11. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 463 12. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 446 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 434 14. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 15. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 395 16. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 374 17. Marlies Schild (Austria) 325 18. Nina Loseth (Norway) 311 19. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 294 20. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 286