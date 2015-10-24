Oct 24 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Federica Brignone (Italy) 100 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 80 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 60 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 50 5. Tessa Worley (France) 45 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 40 7. Sara Hector (Sweden) 36 8. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 32 9. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 29 10. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 26 11. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 24 12. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 22 13. Taina Barioz (France) 20 14. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 18 15. Marie-Pier Prefontaine (Canada) 16 16. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 15 17. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 14 18. Nina Loseth (Norway) 13 19. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 12 20. Jasmina Suter (Switzerland) 11 Overall Points 1. Federica Brignone (Italy) 100 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 80 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 60 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 50 5. Tessa Worley (France) 45 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 40 7. Sara Hector (Sweden) 36 8. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 32 9. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 29 10. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 26 11. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 24 12. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 22 13. Taina Barioz (France) 20 14. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 18 15. Marie-Pier Prefontaine (Canada) 16 16. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 15 17. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 14 18. Nina Loseth (Norway) 13 19. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 12 20. Jasmina Suter (Switzerland) 11