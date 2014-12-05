Dec 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 100 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 80 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 60 4. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 50 5. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 45 6. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 40 7. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 36 8. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 32 9. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 29 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 26 11. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 24 12. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 22 13. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 20 13=. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 20 15. Marie Jay Marchand-Arvier (France) 16 16. Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) 15 17. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 14 18. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 13 19. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 12 20. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 11 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 288 2. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 250 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 209 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 202 5. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 175 6. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 166 7. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 154 8. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 136 9. Federica Brignone (Italy) 105 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 102 11. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 96 12. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 86 13. Nina Loseth (Norway) 84 14. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 79 15. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 76 16. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 61 17. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 56 18. Sara Hector (Sweden) 51 19. Adeline Baud (France) 50 19=. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 50 19=. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 50