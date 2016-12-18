Dec 18 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 200 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 160 3. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 81 4. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 79 5. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 67 6. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 60 7. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 58 8. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 50 9. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 48 10. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 45 10=. Tessa Worley (France) 45 12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 40 13. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 38 14. Priska Nufer (Switzerland) 36 15. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 32 15=. Joana Haehlen (Switzerland) 32 15=. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 32 18. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 31 19. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 28 20. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 26 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 498 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 493 3. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 481 4. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 467 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 327 6. Tessa Worley (France) 303 7. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 289 8. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 210 8=. Nina Loseth (Norway) 210 10. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 202 11. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 197 12. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 193 13. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 192 14. Marta Bassino (Italy) 173 15. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 156 16. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 151 17. Federica Brignone (Italy) 148 18. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 131 18=. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 131 20. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 126