March 18 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Slalom Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 840 2. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 565 3. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 455 4. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 432 5. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 411 6. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 394 7. Nina Loseth (Norway) 362 8. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 320 9. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 206 10. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 195 11. Emelie Wikstroem (Sweden) 188 12. Maren Skjold (Norway) 177 13. Katharina Truppe (Austria) 175 14. Christina Geiger (Germany) 158 15. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 152 16. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 141 17. Ana Bucik (Slovenia) 139 18. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 133 19. Lena Duerr (Germany) 130 20. Resi Stiegler (U.S.) 123 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1603 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1325 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 1117 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 831 6. Tessa Worley (France) 825 7. Federica Brignone (Italy) 795 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 692 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 601 10. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 565 11. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 553 12. Nina Loseth (Norway) 499 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 468 14. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 448 15. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 434 16. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 430 17. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 426 18. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 411 19. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 399 20. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 394