Jan 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Monday Super G Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 192 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 190 3. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 180 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 170 5. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 154 6. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 127 7. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 102 8. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 96 9. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 77 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 74 11. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 65 12. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 62 13. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 50 14. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 45 15. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 42 16. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 41 17. Marie Jay Marchand-Arvier (France) 40 17=. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 40 19. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 37 20. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 36 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 972 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 641 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 605 4. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 538 5. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 459 6. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 450 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 409 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 371 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 350 10. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 347 11. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 335 12. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 276 13. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 273 14. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 271 15. Sara Hector (Sweden) 260 16. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 235 17. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 223 17=. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 223 19. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 221 20. Nina Loseth (Norway) 218