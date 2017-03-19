March 19 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Tessa Worley (France) 685 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 600 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 405 4. Federica Brignone (Italy) 370 5. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 360 6. Marta Bassino (Italy) 354 7. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 277 8. Ana Drev (Slovenia) 239 9. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 236 10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 188 11. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 178 12. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 175 13. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 166 14. Nina Loseth (Norway) 157 15. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 156 16. Simone Wild (Switzerland) 151 17. Coralie Frasse Sombet (France) 141 18. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 134 19. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 113 20. Melanie Meillard (Switzerland) 110 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1643 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1325 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 1197 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 5. Federica Brignone (Italy) 895 6. Tessa Worley (France) 870 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 857 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 692 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 651 10. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 589 11. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 565 12. Nina Loseth (Norway) 519 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 468 14. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 452 15. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 448 16. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 434 17. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 426 18. Marta Bassino (Italy) 413 19. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 411 20. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 399