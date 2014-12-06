Dec 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 132 1=. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 132 3. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 109 3=. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 109 5. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 96 6. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 90 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 82 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 71 8=. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 71 10. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 60 11. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 59 12. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 56 13. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 40 14. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 34 15. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 32 16. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 31 17. Marie Jay Marchand-Arvier (France) 26 18. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 22 19. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 19 19=. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 19 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 320 2. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 250 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 231 4. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 209 5. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 175 6. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 166 7. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 154 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 147 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 141 10. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 132 11. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 110 12. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 109 13. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 108 14. Federica Brignone (Italy) 105 15. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 96 16. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 90 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 84 18. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 79 19. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 76 19=. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 76