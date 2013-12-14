Dec 14 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 236 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 200 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 180 4. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 127 5. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 116 6. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 100 7. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 80 8. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 76 9. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 66 10. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 64 11. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 56 11=. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 56 13. Tessa Worley (France) 55 14. Regina Sterz (Austria) 50 15. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 49 16. Leanne Smith (U.S.) 48 17. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 45 18. Stefanie Koehle (Austria) 42 19. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 38 20. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 36 20=. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 36 Overall Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 482 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 445 3. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 437 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 405 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 230 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 220 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 181 8. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 180 9. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 172 10. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 165 11. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 159 12. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 157 13. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 154 13=. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 154 15. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 150 16. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 118 17. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 112 18. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 107 19. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 97 20. Tessa Worley (France) 94