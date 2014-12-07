Dec 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 100 2. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 80 3. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 60 4. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 50 5. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 45 6. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 40 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 36 8. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 32 9. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 29 10. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 26 11. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 24 12. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 22 13. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 20 14. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 18 15. Margot Bailet (France) 16 15=. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 16 15=. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 16 18. Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) 13 18=. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 13 20. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 11 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 380 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 263 3. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 250 4. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 212 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 209 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 197 7. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 175 8. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 166 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 165 10. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 154 11. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 150 12. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 149 13. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 144 14. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 117 15. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 116 16. Federica Brignone (Italy) 105 17. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 102 18. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 97 19. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 96 20. Nina Loseth (Norway) 84