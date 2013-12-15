Dec 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 212 2. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 146 3. Tessa Worley (France) 139 4. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 126 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 120 6. Anemone Marmottan (France) 107 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 105 8. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 100 9. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 97 10. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 82 11. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 69 12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 60 13. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 54 14. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 49 15. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 46 16. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 44 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 42 17=. Federica Brignone (Italy) 42 19. Marie-Pier Prefontaine (Canada) 41 20. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 38 Overall Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 482 2. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 461 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 445 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 437 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 290 6. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 230 7. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 220 8. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 200 9. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 198 10. Tessa Worley (France) 194 11. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 181 12. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 165 13. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 162 14. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 159 15. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 157 16. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 154 16=. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 154 18. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 137 19. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 123 20. Anemone Marmottan (France) 120