March 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Wednesday Downhill Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 504 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 464 3. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 409 4. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 400 5. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 389 6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 352 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 334 8. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 257 9. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 234 10. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 207 11. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 198 12. Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 164 12=. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 164 14. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 161 15. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 160 16. Regina Sterz (Austria) 156 17. Lotte Smiseth Sejersted (Norway) 146 18. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 143 18=. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 143 20. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 133 Overall Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1191 2. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1180 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 956 4. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 904 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 773 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 640 8. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 575 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 535 10. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 479 11. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 475 12. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 463 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 434 14. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 398 16. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 395 17. Marlies Schild (Austria) 325 18. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 313 19. Nina Loseth (Norway) 311 20. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 294