Feb 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Slalom Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 438 2. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 358 3. Marlies Schild (Austria) 325 4. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 206 5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 198 6. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 196 7. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 194 8. Nina Loseth (Norway) 181 9. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 141 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 140 11. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 135 12. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 126 13. Nastasia Noens (France) 122 14. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 119 15. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 103 16. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 94 17. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 92 18. Christina Geiger (Germany) 88 19. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 86 20. Barbara Wirth (Germany) 82 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1079 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 871 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 796 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 754 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 650 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 489 8. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 467 9. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 453 10. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 418 11. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 12. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 393 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 372 14. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 363 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 331 16. Marlies Schild (Austria) 325 17. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 319 18. Nina Loseth (Norway) 267 19. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 246 20. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 227