March 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Thursday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 448 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 357 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 310 4. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 240 5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 216 6. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 213 7. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 183 8. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 176 9. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 137 10. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 132 11. Regina Sterz (Austria) 129 12. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 122 12=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 122 14. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 106 15. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 104 15=. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 104 17. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 86 18. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 82 19. Leanne Smith (U.S.) 66 19=. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 66 Overall Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1271 2. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1180 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1056 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 964 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 773 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 640 8. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 575 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 535 10. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 491 11. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 479 12. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 463 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 434 14. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 427 15. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 16. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 395 17. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 326 17=. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 326 19. Marlies Schild (Austria) 325 20. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 320