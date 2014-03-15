March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Slalom Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 638 2. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 488 3. Marlies Schild (Austria) 385 4. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 308 5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 234 6. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 232 7. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 220 8. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 204 9. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 195 10. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 186 11. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 185 12. Nina Loseth (Norway) 181 13. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 170 14. Nastasia Noens (France) 167 15. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 150 16. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 148 17. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 130 17=. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 130 19. Barbara Wirth (Germany) 116 20. Christina Geiger (Germany) 98 Overall Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1271 2. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1180 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1056 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 964 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 873 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 640 8. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 607 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 575 10. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 514 11. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 505 12. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 491 13. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 463 14. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 445 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 427 16. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 17. Marlies Schild (Austria) 385 18. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 326 18=. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 326 20. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 320