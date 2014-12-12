Dec 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Giant Slalom Points 1. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 220 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 166 3. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 162 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 159 5. Federica Brignone (Italy) 155 6. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 154 7. Sara Hector (Sweden) 119 8. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 83 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 76 10. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 74 11. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 67 12. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 64 13. Anemone Marmottan (France) 56 14. Tessa Worley (France) 52 15. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 41 15=. Nina Loseth (Norway) 41 17. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 39 18. Ana Drev (Slovenia) 36 19. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 34 20. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 33 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 480 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 303 3. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 274 4. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 235 5. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 226 6. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 212 7. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 197 8. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 188 9. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 183 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 165 11. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 159 11=. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 159 13. Federica Brignone (Italy) 155 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 150 15. Sara Hector (Sweden) 131 16. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 118 17. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 117 18. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 116 19. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 102 20. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 97