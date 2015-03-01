March 1 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super Combined Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 100 2. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 80 3. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 60 4. Margot Bailet (France) 50 5. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 45 6. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 40 7. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 36 8. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 32 9. Romane Miradoli (France) 29 10. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 26 11. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 24 12. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 22 13. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 20 14. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 18 15. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 16 16. Vanja Brodnik (Slovenia) 15 17. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 14 18. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 13 19. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 12 20. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 11 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1065 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1001 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 750 4. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 646 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 586 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 533 7. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 506 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 472 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 462 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 405 11. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 365 12. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 360 13. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 316 14. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 308 14=. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 308 16. Nina Loseth (Norway) 288 17. Sara Hector (Sweden) 284 18. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 280 19. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 272 20. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 271