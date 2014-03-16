March 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 518 2. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 492 3. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 339 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 285 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 284 6. Anemone Marmottan (France) 261 7. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 257 8. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 255 9. Federica Brignone (Italy) 222 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 219 11. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 207 12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 197 13. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 184 14. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 166 15. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 149 16. Tessa Worley (France) 139 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 130 18. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 124 19. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 121 20. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 87 Overall Points 1. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1371 2. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 1180 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1101 4. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 964 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 943 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 895 7. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 647 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 640 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 575 10. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 534 11. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 523 11=. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 523 13. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 521 14. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 469 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 427 16. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 399 17. Marlies Schild (Austria) 385 18. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 376 19. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 352 20. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 320