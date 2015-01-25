Jan 25 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 280 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 272 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 190 4. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 172 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 170 6. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 154 7. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 134 8. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 117 9. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 112 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 96 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 82 11=. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 82 13. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 77 14. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 65 15. Marie Jay Marchand-Arvier (France) 62 15=. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 62 15=. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 62 18. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 55 19. Regina Sterz (Austria) 53 20. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 48 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 985 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 801 3. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 646 4. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 605 5. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 459 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 453 7. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 450 7=. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 450 9. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 441 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 405 11. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 347 12. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 300 13. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 296 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 294 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 280 16. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 276 17. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 261 18. Sara Hector (Sweden) 260 19. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 232 20. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 223