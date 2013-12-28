Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Giant Slalom Points 1. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 332 2. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 222 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 219 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 218 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 216 6. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 212 7. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 180 8. Anemone Marmottan (France) 145 9. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 139 9=. Tessa Worley (France) 139 11. Federica Brignone (Italy) 132 12. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 130 13. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 117 14. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 90 15. Nina Loseth (Norway) 86 16. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 79 17. Denise Karbon (Italy) 68 18. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 67 19. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 65 20. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 60 Overall Points 1. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 609 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 597 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 568 4. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 551 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 426 6. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 350 7. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 334 8. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 282 9. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 277 10. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 259 11. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 256 12. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 233 13. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 230 14. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 207 15. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 195 16. Tessa Worley (France) 194 17. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 174 18. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 165 19. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 161 20. Anemone Marmottan (France) 158