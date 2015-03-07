March 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 402 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 367 3. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 306 4. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 269 5. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 260 6. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 257 7. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 246 8. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 243 9. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 202 10. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 192 11. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 191 12. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 163 13. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 152 14. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 149 15. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 142 16. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 138 17. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 133 18. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 120 19. Carolina Ruiz Castillo (Spain) 103 20. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 92 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1205 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1181 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 750 4. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 742 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 586 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 573 7. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 522 8. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 520 9. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 506 10. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 505 11. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 496 12. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 365 13. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 358 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 331 15. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 310 16. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 309 17. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 308 18. Nina Loseth (Norway) 288 19. Sara Hector (Sweden) 284 20. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 283