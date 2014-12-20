Dec 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 232 2. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 168 3. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 151 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 133 5. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 112 6. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 109 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 104 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 95 9. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 90 9=. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 90 11. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 86 12. Larisa Yurkiw (Canada) 79 12=. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 79 14. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 71 15. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 67 16. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 60 17. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 42 18. Marie Jay Marchand-Arvier (France) 40 19. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 37 20. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 34 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 596 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 327 3. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 312 4. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 290 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 285 6. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 283 7. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 277 8. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 248 9. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 226 10. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 209 11. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 183 12. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 181 13. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 166 14. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 163 15. Federica Brignone (Italy) 155 16. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 149 17. Sara Hector (Sweden) 131 18. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 128 19. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 117 20. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 116