March 8 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 440 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 432 3. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 330 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 261 5. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 254 6. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 214 7. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 210 8. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 145 9. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 132 10. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 122 11. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 121 12. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 112 13. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 110 14. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 104 15. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 102 16. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 95 17. Regina Sterz (Austria) 71 18. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 68 19. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 67 20. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 65 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 1285 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 1241 3. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 842 4. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 750 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 586 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 573 7. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 565 8. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 558 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 531 10. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 509 11. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 506 12. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 408 13. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 365 14. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 342 15. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 331 16. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 324 17. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 308 18. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 305 19. Nina Loseth (Norway) 288 20. Sara Hector (Sweden) 284