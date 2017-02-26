Feb 26 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Alpine Combined Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 240 2. Federica Brignone (Italy) 220 3. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 140 4. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 105 5. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 104 6. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 100 6=. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 100 8. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 92 9. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 67 9=. Marusa Ferk (Slovenia) 67 11. Maria Therese Tviberg (Norway) 52 12. Rosina Schneeberger (Austria) 51 13. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 48 14. Ricarda Haaser (Austria) 45 15. Elisabeth Kappaurer (Austria) 44 16. Stephanie Brunner (Austria) 36 16=. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 36 18. Lena Duerr (Germany) 32 18=. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 32 20. Rahel Kopp (Switzerland) 29 20=. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 29 20=. Marta Bassino (Italy) 29 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1323 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1025 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 4. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 821 5. Tessa Worley (France) 736 6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 640 7. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 632 8. Federica Brignone (Italy) 594 9. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 515 10. Nina Loseth (Norway) 499 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 443 12. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 431 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 408 14. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 372 15. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 365 16. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 360 17. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 354 18. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 338 19. Marta Bassino (Italy) 324 20. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 313