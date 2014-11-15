Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Slalom Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 100 2. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 80 3. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 60 4. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 50 5. Nina Loseth (Norway) 45 6. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 40 7. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 36 8. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 32 9. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 29 10. Alexandra Daum (Austria) 26 11. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 24 12. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 22 13. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 20 14. Veronika Velez Zuzulova (Slovakia) 18 15. Sarah Pardeller (Italy) 16 16. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 15 17. Carmen Thalmann (Austria) 14 18. Resi Stiegler (U.S.) 13 19. Sara Hector (Sweden) 12 20. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 11 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 124 2. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 110 3. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 109 4. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 100 5. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 95 6. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 82 7. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 60 8. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 46 9. Nina Loseth (Norway) 45 9=. Federica Brignone (Italy) 45 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 40 11=. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 40 13. Sara Hector (Sweden) 36 13=. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 36 13=. Tessa Worley (France) 36 16. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 29 16=. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 29 18. Alexandra Daum (Austria) 26 18=. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 26 20. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 24