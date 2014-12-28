Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Giant Slalom Points 1. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 270 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 242 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 226 4. Sara Hector (Sweden) 219 5. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 195 6. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 170 7. Federica Brignone (Italy) 160 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 102 9. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 89 10. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 84 11. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 77 12. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 74 13. Jessica Lindell Vikarby (Sweden) 73 14. Nina Loseth (Norway) 63 15. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 61 15=. Marie-Pier Prefontaine (Canada) 61 17. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 58 18. Anemone Marmottan (France) 56 18=. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 56 20. Adeline Baud (France) 55 20=. Tessa Worley (France) 55 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 692 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 487 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 345 4. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 312 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 306 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 303 7. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 289 8. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 276 9. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 273 10. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 272 11. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 259 12. Sara Hector (Sweden) 231 13. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 207 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 206 15. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 201 16. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 173 17. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 170 18. Federica Brignone (Italy) 160 19. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 148 20. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 128