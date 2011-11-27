Nov 27 Women's World Cup standings after a
slalom race in Aspen on Sunday
Slalom standings
1. Marlies Schild (Austria) 100 points
2. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 80
3. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 60
4. Tanja Poutiainen (Finland) 50
5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 45
6. Veronika Zuzulova (Slovakia) 40
7. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 36
8. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 32
9. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 29
10. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 26
11. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 24
12. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 22
13. Sarka Zahrobska (Czech Republic) 20
13=. Fanny Chmelar (Germany) 20
15. Anne-Sophie Barthet (France) 16
Overall standings
1. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 180 points
2. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 140
3. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 125
4. Marlies Schild (Austria) 124
5. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 122
6. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 91
7. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 90
8. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 86
9. Tanja Poutiainen (Finland) 70
10. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 67
11. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 66
12. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 61
13. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 60
14. Tessa Worley (France) 59
15. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 58
