Dec 2 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 100 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 80 3. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 60 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 50 5. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 45 6. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 40 7. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 36 7=. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 36 9. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 29 10. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 26 11. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 24 12. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 22 13. Maria Therese Tviberg (Norway) 20 14. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 18 15. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 16 16. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 15 17. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 14 18. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 13 18=. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 13 20. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 11 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 338 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 185 3. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 168 4. Nina Loseth (Norway) 165 5. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 157 6. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 150 7. Tessa Worley (France) 140 8. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 130 9. Marta Bassino (Italy) 110 10. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 100 11. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 98 12. Lena Duerr (Germany) 72 12=. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 72 14. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 70 15. Federica Brignone (Italy) 68 16. Ana Drev (Slovenia) 66 17. Irene Curtoni (Italy) 62 18. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 57 19. Katharina Truppe (Austria) 56 19=. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 56