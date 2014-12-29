Dec 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Monday Slalom Points 1. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 270 2. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 249 3. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 245 4. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 219 5. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 182 6. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 168 7. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 165 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 126 9. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 120 10. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 102 11. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 96 12. Anna Swenn-Larsson (Sweden) 73 13. Carmen Thalmann (Austria) 72 14. Chiara Costazza (Italy) 71 15. Resi Stiegler (U.S.) 55 15=. Nina Loseth (Norway) 55 17. Laurie Mougel (France) 48 18. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 46 19. Adeline Baud (France) 40 19=. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 40 Overall Points 1. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 732 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 487 3. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 445 4. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 338 5. Maria Pietilae Holmner (Sweden) 334 6. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 312 7. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 309 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 303 9. Eva-Maria Brem (Austria) 276 10. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 273 11. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 272 12. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 243 13. Sara Hector (Sweden) 231 14. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 206 15. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 201 16. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 197 17. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 182 18. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 170 19. Federica Brignone (Italy) 160 20. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 148