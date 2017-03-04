March 4 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 497 2. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 400 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 360 4. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 215 5. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 206 6. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 200 7. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 189 8. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 175 9. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 170 10. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 168 11. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 159 12. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 153 13. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 138 14. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 133 15. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 126 16. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 121 17. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 119 18. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 108 19. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 105 20. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 94 20=. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 94 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1323 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1085 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 4. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 921 5. Tessa Worley (France) 736 6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 640 7. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 632 8. Federica Brignone (Italy) 605 9. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 515 10. Nina Loseth (Norway) 499 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 461 12. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 431 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 408 14. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 380 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 378 16. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 372 17. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 369 18. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 338 19. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 326 20. Marta Bassino (Italy) 324