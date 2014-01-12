Jan 12 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super Combined Points 1. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 100 2. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 80 3. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 60 4. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 50 5. Sara Hector (Sweden) 45 6. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 40 7. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 36 8. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 32 9. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 29 10. Denise Feierabend (Switzerland) 26 11. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 24 12. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 22 13. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 20 14. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 18 15. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 16 16. Marusa Ferk (Slovenia) 15 17. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 14 18. Camilla Borsotti (Italy) 13 19. Lisa Magdalena Agerer (Italy) 12 20. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 11 Overall Points 1. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 731 2. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 709 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 673 4. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 608 5. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 514 6. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 511 7. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 427 8. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 350 9. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 331 10. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 313 10=. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 313 12. Nicole Hosp (Austria) 305 13. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 291 14. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 287 15. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 271 16. Marlies Schild (Austria) 240 17. Nina Loseth (Norway) 211 18. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 195 19. Tessa Worley (France) 194 20. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 192