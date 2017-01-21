Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 377 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 260 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 220 4. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 188 5. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 150 6. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 147 7. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 125 8. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 121 9. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 120 10. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 111 11. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 110 12. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 108 13. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 103 14. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 100 15. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 96 16. Ramona Siebenhofer (Austria) 95 17. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 94 18. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 93 19. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 91 19=. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 91 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1008 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 773 3. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 616 4. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 605 5. Tessa Worley (France) 563 6. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 515 7. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 476 8. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 435 9. Nina Loseth (Norway) 426 10. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 384 11. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 346 12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 322 13. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 267 14. Michelle Gisin (Switzerland) 233 15. Bernadette Schild (Austria) 231 16. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 227 17. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 225 18. Marta Bassino (Italy) 223 19. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 221 19=. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 221