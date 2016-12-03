Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Saturday Downhill Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 200 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 130 3. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 105 4. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 102 5. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 86 6. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 65 7. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 64 8. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 62 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 61 9=. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 61 11. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 55 12. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 50 13. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 47 14. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 41 15. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 40 16. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 34 17. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 33 18. Maria Therese Tviberg (Norway) 29 19. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 21 20. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 20 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 358 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 230 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 207 4. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 200 5. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 168 6. Nina Loseth (Norway) 165 7. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 157 8. Tessa Worley (France) 140 9. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 130 10. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 115 11. Marta Bassino (Italy) 110 12. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 98 13. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 86 14. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 85 15. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 73 16. Lena Duerr (Germany) 72 16=. Sarka Strachova (Czech Republic) 72 18. Federica Brignone (Italy) 68 19. Ana Drev (Slovenia) 66 20. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 65