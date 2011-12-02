Dec 2 Women's World Cup standings after a
downhill race in Lake Louise, Alberta on Friday.
Downhill standings
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 100 points
2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 80
3. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 60
4. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 50
5. Mariella Voglreiter (Austria) 45
6. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 40
6=. Lucia Recchia (Italy) 40
8. Alice McKennis (U.S.) 32
9. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 29
10. Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 26
11. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 24
12. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 22
13. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 20
14. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 18
15. Daniela Merighetti (Italy) 16
16. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 15
17. Anja Paerson (Sweden) 14
18. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 13
18=. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 13
20. Marion Rolland (France) 11
20=. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 11
20=. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 11
Overall standings
1. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 230 points
2. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 222
3. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 151
4. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 125
5. Marlies Schild (Austria) 124
6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 102
6=.Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 102
8. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 101
8=.Anna Fenninger (Austria) 101
10. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 96
11. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 91
12. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 85
13. Tanja Poutiainen (Finland) 70
14. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 66
15. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 60
16. Tessa Worley (France) 59
17. Jessica Lindell-Vikarby (Sweden) 58
18. Lena Duerr (Germany) 52
19. Manuela Moelgg (Italy) 48
20. Taina Barioz (France) 47
