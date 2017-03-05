March 5 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 350 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 335 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 300 4. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 245 5. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 240 6. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 233 7. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 190 8. Federica Brignone (Italy) 162 9. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 156 10. Tessa Worley (France) 138 11. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 131 12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 121 13. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 113 14. Francesca Marsaglia (Italy) 103 15. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 100 16. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 92 17. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 87 18. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 79 19. Jasmine Flury (Switzerland) 74 20. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 71 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 1323 2. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 1145 3. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 1023 4. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 1021 5. Tessa Worley (France) 736 6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 669 7. Federica Brignone (Italy) 655 8. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 632 9. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 515 10. Nina Loseth (Norway) 499 11. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 497 12. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 431 13. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 408 14. Elena Curtoni (Italy) 395 15. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 394 16. Stephanie Venier (Austria) 388 17. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 383 18. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 358 19. Ragnhild Mowinckel (Norway) 353 20. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 331