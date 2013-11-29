Nov 29 (Infostrada Sports) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Friday Downhill Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 100 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 80 3. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 60 4. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 50 5. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 45 6. Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 40 7. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 36 8. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 32 9. Marianne Kaufmann-Abderhalden (Switzerland) 29 10. Regina Sterz (Austria) 26 11. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 24 12. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 22 13. Verena Stuffer (Italy) 20 14. Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) 18 15. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 16 16. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 15 16=. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 15 18. Stefanie Moser (Austria) 13 19. Stacey Cook (U.S.) 12 20. Julia Mancuso (U.S.) 11 Overall Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 200 2. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 140 3. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 125 4. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 116 5. Kathrin Zettel (Austria) 96 6. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 95 7. Tina Maze (Slovenia) 88 8. Marie-Michele Gagnon (Canada) 71 9. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 60 9=. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 60 11. Fabienne Suter (Switzerland) 58 12. Andrea Fischbacher (Austria) 52 13. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 51 14. Christina Ager (Austria) 50 15. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 47 16. Nina Loseth (Norway) 41 17. Fraenzi Aufdenblatten (Switzerland) 40 17=. Christina Geiger (Germany) 40 19. Frida Hansdotter (Sweden) 39 20. Anemone Marmottan (France) 35