Dec 4 (Gracenote) - Standings from the World Cup Women's on Sunday Super G Points 1. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 100 2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 80 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 60 4. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 50 5. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 45 6. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 40 7. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 36 8. Nicole Schmidhofer (Austria) 32 9. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 29 10. Jacqueline Wiles (U.S.) 26 11. Cornelia Huetter (Austria) 24 12. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 22 13. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 20 14. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 18 15. Christine Scheyer (Austria) 16 16. Breezy Johnson (U.S.) 15 17. Priska Nufer (Switzerland) 14 17=. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 14 19. Ester Ledecka (Czech Republic) 12 20. Alice McKennis (U.S.) 11 Overall Points 1. Mikaela Shiffrin (U.S.) 358 2. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 330 3. Sofia Goggia (Italy) 267 4. Ilka Stuhec (Slovenia) 245 5. Wendy Holdener (Switzerland) 168 6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 165 6=. Nina Loseth (Norway) 165 6=. Kajsa Kling (Sweden) 165 9. Petra Vlhova (Slovakia) 157 10. Tessa Worley (France) 140 11. Veronika Velez-Zuzulova (Slovakia) 130 12. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 113 13. Marta Bassino (Italy) 110 14. Edit Miklos (Hungary) 106 15. Michaela Kirchgasser (Austria) 98 16. Corinne Suter (Switzerland) 97 17. Laurenne Ross (U.S.) 83 18. Nadia Fanchini (Italy) 78 19. Mirjam Puchner (Austria) 77 20. Johanna Schnarf (Italy) 76