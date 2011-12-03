Dec 3 Women's World Cup standings after a
downhill race in Canada on Saturday
Downhill standings
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 200 points
2. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 106
3. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 105
4. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 100
5. Marie Marchand-Arvier (France) 87
6. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 71
7. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 69
8. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 56
9. Elena Fanchini (Italy) 49
10. Lucia Recchia (Italy) 48
Overall standings
1. Lindsey Vonn (U.S.) 322 points
2. Viktoria Rebensburg (Germany) 280
3. Elisabeth Goergl (Austria) 211
4. Dominique Gisin (Switzerland) 147
5. Maria Hoefl-Riesch (Germany) 136
6. Tina Weirather (Liechtenstein) 128
7. Maria Pietilae-Holmner (Sweden) 125
8. Marlies Schild (Austria) 124
9. Anna Fenninger (Austria) 123
10. Lara Gut (Switzerland) 117
