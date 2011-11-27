NOV 27 - Nov 27 Result of a men's
World Cup super-G race in Lake Louise, Canada on Sunday
1. Aksel Lund Svindal (Norway) 1 min 23.47 secs
2. Didier Cuche (Switzerland) 1:23.70
3. Adrien Theaux (France) 1:24.11
4. Klaus Kroell (Austria) 1:24.22
5. Erik Guay (Canada) 1:24.29
6. Joachim Puchner (Austria) 1:24.43
7. Bode Miller (U.S.) 1:24.84
8. Hannes Reichelt (Austria) 1:24.94
9. Peter Fill (Italy) 1:25.26
10. Benjamin Raich (Austria) 1:25.38
11. Tommy Ford (U.S.) 1:25.39
12. Sandro Viletta (Switzerland) 1:25.43
13. Romed Baumann (Austria) 1:25.44
14. Patrick Kueng (Switzerland) 1:25.47
15. Silvan Zurbriggen (Switzerland) 1:25.55
(Compiled by Infostrada Sports; Editing by Tom Pilcher. To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
((tom.pilcher@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters
Messaging: tom.pilcher.reuters.com@reuters.net)
Please double-click on the newslink:
for alpine skiing stories