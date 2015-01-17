WENGEN, Switzerland Jan 17 Felix Neureuther had to rely on the 20/20 vision of his physiotherapist to win the World Cup slalom in Wengen for the second time on Saturday.

The slalom world silver medallist has endured problems with his eyesight after being involved in a car crash shortly before last February's Sochi Olympics.

With Neureuther struggling to check the course himself, his physio stepped in to describe the layout to him after the morning inspection.

The move paid off as, after finishing fifth in the morning, the German raced past his rivals in the second leg to clinch his 11th career victory with an aggregate time of one minute, 46.93 seconds.

"A small chip went into my eye and it causes me headaches and vision problems from a certain distance. I had vision problems from the start of the first leg. I just couldn't see with my left eye," said the 30-year-old Neureuther whose father Christian also won in Wengen in 1973 and 1974.

"It's a very special victory for me. First because I won for the second time a race that was dear to my dad. But also because it didn't look like it was going to be my season.

"I started it with serious back pains and I had to be massaged again between the runs and I also struggled with eye problems in the first leg," added Neureuther, who was also a winner on the Jungfrau slalom track in 2013 and second last year.

Saturday's result allowed him to top the World Cup slalom standings at the expense of pre-race favourite Marcel Hirscher, who straddled a gate in the first run. Neureuther has 420 points and leads his Austrian rival by 44 points.

Italy's Stefano Gross, winner of his first World Cup slalom a week before in Adelboden, kept his momentum for second place, 0.20 seconds adrift, ahead of Olympic bronze-medallist Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway.

Hirscher's first run elimination was totally unexpected as the Austrian had completed all his slaloms since March 2012.

"To straddle is not something that happens to me often but I want to forget about it," said the three-times World cup champion.

Unlike arch-rival and good friend Neureuther, Hirscher has never felt too comfortable in Wengen.

"For strange reasons, I can't manage to win this race. It's a mystery to me," he added.

The women's downhill in Cortina d'Ampezzo had to be rescheduled for Sunday because of snowfall, again delaying Lindsey Vonn's bid to equal the record of 62 World Cup wins. (Reporting by Manuele Lang, writing by Francois Thomazeau, editing by Pritha Sarkar)