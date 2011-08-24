* Company issues dual tranche bond

* Says wants to take advantage of ultra-low interest rates

ZURICH Aug 24 Swiss energy generation, sales and trading company Alpiq Holding said on Wednesday a new 475 million Swiss franc ($602 million) bond issue would help it lengthen its debt maturity profile while taking advantage of ultra-low interest rates.

The issue is a dual-tranche bond: the 10-year tranche of 225 million Swiss francs will pay annual interest of 2.25 percent to bondholders, while the 250 million franc 5-year tranche will pay 1.375 percent.

The company now has about 2.9 billion Swiss francs in outstanding bonds and $633 million in loans.

It has been a tough year for Alpiq, which has stakes in the two newest nuclear reactors in Switzerland, and its shares are down more than 40 percent so far after falling 16 percent in 2010.

In May, following the disaster at Japan's Fukushima Daiichi plant, Switzerland said it would phase out nuclear power but not shut down existing power plants prematurely. The Alpiq reactors will not need to come offline until 2029 and 2034, according to the government's plans. ($1 = 0.789 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Martin de Sa'Pinto; Editing by Erica Billingham)