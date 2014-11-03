Nov 3 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Says closed first nine months of 2014 with net revenue of 5,967 million Swiss francs and EBITDA of 393 million Swiss francs

* Says in the first nine months, Alpiq generated consolidated net revenue of 5,967 million Swiss francs (previous year: 6,990 million Swiss francs)

* Says in the first nine months, Alpiq generated EBITDA of 393 million Swiss francs (previous year: 544 million Swiss francs)

* Says in the first nine months, Alpiq generated EBIT of 208 million Swiss francs(previous year: 336 million Swiss francs)

* Says 9-month net loss of 21 million Swiss francs versus profit of 126 million Swiss francs year ago

* Sees EBITDA decrease of slightly below 30 percent Source text: bit.ly/1Ecfa8B Further company coverage: