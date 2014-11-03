UBS to introduce charge on accounts with more than 1 million euros
ZURICH, March 22 UBS will impose a charge on wealthy clients for cash they hold in euros, a reaction to the negative interest rate environment in the euro zone.
Nov 3 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Says closed first nine months of 2014 with net revenue of 5,967 million Swiss francs and EBITDA of 393 million Swiss francs
* Says in the first nine months, Alpiq generated consolidated net revenue of 5,967 million Swiss francs (previous year: 6,990 million Swiss francs)
* Says in the first nine months, Alpiq generated EBITDA of 393 million Swiss francs (previous year: 544 million Swiss francs)
* Says in the first nine months, Alpiq generated EBIT of 208 million Swiss francs(previous year: 336 million Swiss francs)
* Says 9-month net loss of 21 million Swiss francs versus profit of 126 million Swiss francs year ago
* Sees EBITDA decrease of slightly below 30 percent Source text: bit.ly/1Ecfa8B Further company coverage:
ZURICH, March 22 UBS will impose a charge on wealthy clients for cash they hold in euros, a reaction to the negative interest rate environment in the euro zone.
* Gemalto plummets after results (Recasts, adds quote and detail, updates prices)
* Analysts say failure puts added pressure on Entresto franchise