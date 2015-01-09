Jan 9 Alpiq Holding AG :

* Expects impairments amounting to some 1 billion Swiss francs ($983 million) after taxes, in particular on Swiss hydropower

* Confirms the guidance given last Autumn for the full year 2014

* Expects below 30 pct lower EBITDA for the financial year 2014 as compared to the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1FxOtPG Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0170 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)