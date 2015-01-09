BRIEF-BOD Australia seeks trading halt
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a binding letter of intent to develop products with a Swiss manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 9 Alpiq Holding AG :
* Expects impairments amounting to some 1 billion Swiss francs ($983 million) after taxes, in particular on Swiss hydropower
* Confirms the guidance given last Autumn for the full year 2014
* Expects below 30 pct lower EBITDA for the financial year 2014 as compared to the previous year Source text - bit.ly/1FxOtPG Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0170 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Seeks trading halt pending an announcement in relation to a binding letter of intent to develop products with a Swiss manufacturer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SYDNEY, March 30 Emergency services plan to evacuate thousands of people stranded on resort islands with water supplies running low in Australia's tropical northeast on Thursday, two days after Cyclone Debbie tore through the region.